Ballot Measure 4 Debate: Bristol Bay Initiative

Ballot Measure 4 would require the Legislature's approval for any large-scale, metallic sulfide mine plans in Bristol Bay. It's being put to a vote in November. Alaska Common Ground brings four panelists together to debate what's being called the "Bristol Bay Forever" initiative, two in favor and two opposed.

For more information on Ballot Measure 4, visit the Division of Elections' webpage.

Listen now:

PANELISTS:





Christina Salmon, sponsor, Bristol Bay Forever Initiative

sponsor, Bristol Bay Forever Initiative Anders Gustafson, executive director, Renewable Resources Coalition (see a copy of Gustafson's Powerpoint presentation here)

executive director, Renewable Resources Coalition (see a copy of Gustafson's Powerpoint presentation here) Deantha Crockett, executive director, Alaska Miners Association (see a copy of Crockett's Powerpoint presentation here)

executive director, Alaska Miners Association (see a copy of Crockett's Powerpoint presentation here) Richard Hughes , mining engineer (see a copy of Hughes' Powerpoint presentation here)

, mining engineer (see a copy of Hughes' Powerpoint presentation here) MODERATOR: Dick Mylius, former director of the Division of Mining, Land, and Water of the Department of Natural Resources and Alaska Common Ground board member (see Mylius' Powerpoint Presentation here)

OTHER BALLOT MEASURE DEBATES: The following debates have also aired on Addressing Alaskans in the run-up to election day on Nov. 4, 2014.





Ballot Measure 2 - Legalizing Marijuana

Ballot Measure 3 - The Minimum Wage Initative

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, September 2, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 2, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: August 13, 2014, at the Wilda Marston Theater

HOST: Alaska Common Ground



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.