Alaska Maritime Workforce Needs

It is well known that there is a profound disconnect between the skills of young Alaskans entering the workforce and the professional requirements of the jobs coming open as workers who got here during the oil boom retire out. Right now in commercial fishing less than half the crew members are Alaskan. In processing it’s worse. But the same is also being seen in all sorts of dock and fisheries management jobs. Companies would prefer to hire Alaskans but not enough qualified ones are available. The maritime sector has pulled together to propose solutions.

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

Julie Decker, commercial fisherman, executive director, Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation

Doug Ward, shipyard development director, Vigor Alaska

shipyard development director, Vigor Alaska Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 26, 2014

