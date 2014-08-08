Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perseverance's Anchorage Season

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published August 8, 2014 at 12:00 PM AKDT

Josh Lowman from Perseverance Theatre of Juneau drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about all five shows that the company is bringing to Anchorage this year. From a one-man play to a play about one man who made huge a difference in our lives and from "bah humbug" to the oddest of best friends, Perseverance promises to to bring quality theatre to the Anchorage audience.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 


  • Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager, Perseverance Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 8, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen now:
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt