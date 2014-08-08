Perseverance's Anchorage Season
Josh Lowman from Perseverance Theatre of Juneau drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about all five shows that the company is bringing to Anchorage this year. From a one-man play to a play about one man who made huge a difference in our lives and from "bah humbug" to the oddest of best friends, Perseverance promises to to bring quality theatre to the Anchorage audience.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager, Perseverance Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 8, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via: