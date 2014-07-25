The Music Machine this week on Stage Talk

They've been singing for thirty-three years and dancing for almost that long and now The Music Machine comes to Stage Talk. Hear co-founder Janet Carr-Campbell sing the praises of all those she has worked with over the years and listen to ten-year old singer and dancer phenom Abby Sorum talk about what she loves most about performing. The Music Machine's annual musical revue starring sixty-five children aged six to eighteen opens July 30th and runs through August 2nd at the Performing Arts Center's Discovery Theatre.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 25th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

