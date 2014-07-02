Person Dies in Merrill Field Airplane Crash

Anchorage police confirm one person has died in a plane crash at the city's small plane airport.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Castro says the crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Merrill Field.

Police were at the scene within three minutes of the call, and authorities were able to confirm the fatality within five minutes of arriving.

All runways were shut down at the airport near downtown Anchorage and the Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted.

No other details of the crash were immediately available.