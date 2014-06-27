Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
State of the Re:Union

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published June 27, 2014 at 5:00 PM AKDT

Hometown Alaska will return in August. In the meantime, KSKA will air programming from State of the Re:Union. The program explores how American cities and towns create unique communities, the ways people transcend challenging circumstances and the vital cultural narratives that make each area unique.

BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 2, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 2, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

