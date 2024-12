Nighttime bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is very common in childhood, affecting about a fifth of 5-year-olds and can continue in to adolescence and even adulthood. Join host Dr. Thad Woodard for a discussion on normal versus abnormal urination with Alaska urologist Dr. Laura Merriman.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Dr. Laura Merriman, pediatric urologist, Alaska Urology

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 30, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

