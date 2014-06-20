Getting an audience for the issues

Both Alaska Common Ground and the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce have public forums planned to discuss both sides of important issues coming before Alaska voters this election season.

We bet both Cliff Groh (Alaska Common Ground) and Andrew Halcro (Anchorage Chamber of Commerce) would like an audience like the one above to hear out the discussions. We found it at Wikimedia Commons, and think it expresses a wish that we all get involved in understanding these complex issues so we can vote informed.

Hometown Alaska has invited both of these community catalysts onto the show to discuss their organization's upcoming forums, why they chose this format, do they find themselves preaching to the choir or do they manage to bring in new faces and fresh ideas through the format of public forums.

Andrew Halcro , president, Anchorage Chamber

, president, Anchorage Chamber Cliff Groh, chair, Alaska Common Ground

Here is the list of dates and topics for both groups:

July 23: Oil Tax Referendum (Senate Bill 21 Repeal)

July 30: Minimum Wage Initiative

Aug. 6: Marijuana Legalization Initiative

Aug. 13: Bristol Bay Forever Initiative

Oct. 4, all day: Alaska's Fiscal Future

July 14: Dem. Lt. Governors Debate: Hollis French and Bob Williams

July 21: Legalizing Marijuana in Alaska Debate (Measure 2, November)

July 28: Ballot Measure 1, Tax Repeal Debate (Measure 1, August)

Aug. 11: U.S. Senate Debate: Dan Sullivan, Mead Treadwell, Joe Miller (invited)

Aug. 18: U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, 'Washington Update'Aug. 25: 'Were the polls right', Max Larkin

