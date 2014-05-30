Neurosurgery of the Spine
Host Dr. Thad Woodard and Anchorage neurosurgeon Dr. Marius Maxwell discuss new developments in neurosurgery of the spine.
- Dr. Marius Maxwell, an Australian Ivy League trained veteran neurosurgeon with more than 20 years of medical training and over 30 years of neurosurgical experience in the U.S. After receiving his medical degree from Cambridge University in 1985 he spent 14 years in neurosurgical research and residency training at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.
- The Arctic Spine Clinic
- Patient information from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons
- Dr. Woodard's Line One interview with Stuart McGill, PhD, director of the spine biomechanics laboratory at Waterloo University, Canada
- YouTube video of Dr. Stuart McGill talking about the spine and spinal injuries
