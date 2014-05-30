Host Dr. Thad Woodard and Anchorage neurosurgeon Dr. Marius Maxwell discuss new developments in neurosurgery of the spine.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:





Dr. Marius Maxwell, an Australian Ivy League trained veteran neurosurgeon with more than 20 years of medical training and over 30 years of neurosurgical experience in the U.S. After receiving his medical degree from Cambridge University in 1985 he spent 14 years in neurosurgical research and residency training at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

LINKS:



LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 2, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 2, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen now: