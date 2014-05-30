Cemetery Tours are back

It's summer in Anchorage and that can mean only one thing -- time to get out to the cemetery and meet some of Alaska's most famous and infamous folks as they rise from the grave to tell their stories. The creators of this very interesting event, Bruce Kelly, Audrey Weltman Kelly and Linda Benson come to Stage Talk to tell us all about this year's John Bagoy Memorial Cemetery Tour. You can also find the cemetery tours on Facebook.

Jean Paal, theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Friday May 30th, 2014

Alaska Public Media hopped aboard the cemetery tour in 2011 and produced a handful of videos from the experience. Visitors to Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery can see presentations by costumed actors at certain grave sites, profiling the befallen character. All persons profiled are represented as accurately as possible, often using information available from the city's public record. Here's a taste of what's coming up.