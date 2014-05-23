Old 'N Bold Alaska Pilots

“There are old pilots, there are bold pilots, but you’ll never find an old, bold pilot.” Not true in Alaska. Old school bush pilots to tell their boldest stories about Alaska aviation during an evening of storytelling at the Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum. Pilots include: Dick Reeve, Chuck Sassara, Warren Polski, Bill English and Ron Sheardown.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, May 27, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 27, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKERS





Dick Reeve

Chuck Sassara

Warren Polski

Bill English

Ron Sheardown

RECORDED: May 14, 2014, at the Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum

HOST: Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum and Alaska Public Media



Listen now: