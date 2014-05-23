Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Old 'N Bold Alaska Pilots

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published May 23, 2014 at 4:30 PM AKDT

“There are old pilots, there are bold pilots, but you’ll never find an old, bold pilot.”  Not true in Alaska.  Old school bush pilots to tell their boldest stories about Alaska aviation during an evening of storytelling at the Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum. Pilots include: Dick Reeve, Chuck Sassara, Warren Polski, Bill English and Ron Sheardown.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, May 27, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 27, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKERS


  • Dick Reeve

  • Chuck Sassara

  • Warren Polski

  • Bill English

  • Ron Sheardown

RECORDED: May 14, 2014, at the Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum

HOST: Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum and Alaska Public Media

