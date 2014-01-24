Parenting the Modern Teen: High Risk Behavior

As parents, our worst nightmare is that something painful and irrevocable will befall our children. It is not the bumps and hurt feelings of everyday life we worry about. It’s pregnancy, addiction, depression, anxiety, suicide, and self harm that we fear the most. We know pain and discomfort are part of the growing process and should not fear allowing our children to learn life lessons and to experience the impact and consequences of their behavior.

But what happens when adolescent angst crosses the line and turns into very high risk behaviors that can have dire and lasting consequences for a child? On the next Line One we will look at how parents should respond when faced with such issues as substance abuse, criminal behavior, violent behavior, and severe emotional disturbances. Returning as guests will be adolescent therapists Robert Rhodes, Whitney Whitman, and Dr. Ebony McLain-Owens.

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUESTS:



LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 27, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 27, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

