This week on Addressing Alaskans, Fairbanks grown Michael Carey reflects how newspapers and books have shaped his career as an Alaska news man. "Newspapers were my teachers." Reporting on Alaska news and politics at the Anchorage Daily New and Alaska Public Media for over three decades, Carey recounts his most memorable communications with readers and unforgettable interviews with influential Alaskans in his talk "Everyone You Meet is Your Teacher: What the Buddha Taught and Alaska Newspaperman."

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, January 13, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 13, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Michael Carey, columnist, Anchorage Daily News; host, Alaska Edition and RUNNING, Alaska Public Media

RECORDED: January 9, 2014 at Kinley's restaurant

HOST: Alaska Professional Communicators

EVENT:Luncheon Presentation



