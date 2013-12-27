Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Anchorage Theatre Youth have been having this extraordinary adventure for the last few years thanks to South's Erin Dagon Mitchell last year and this year David Block is taking West High for an encore. This year will feature an original musical by David Block, the Drama Teacher at West. Find out more about this amazing international gathering of theatre companies, what it takes to get there, and the impact it has on those involved. The Edinburgh experience includes multi festivals going on concurrently including The Edinburgh International Jazz and Blues Festive, the Edinburgh Military Tattoo, the Edinburgh International BookFestival, Edinburgh International Film Festival, Edinburgh International Festival itself and of course, The International Fringe Festival.



HOSTS: Sandy Harperand Dick Reichman

David Block , drama teach, West High School

Erin Dagon Mitchell, actress, director, playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Monday December 30, 2013 at 1:30 p.m.

