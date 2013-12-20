Stage Talk's end of the year review
Jean and Steve take a look back at the year in theatre and give a few shout outs to some extraordinary talent in acting, directing, writing and design.
This year's notables:
Best Actor
Dick Reichman (La Bete) Jean's pick
Mark Robokoff (Red) Steve's pick
Shout outs: Jaron Carlson (Red), Caleb Bourgeois (Big River), Aaron Wiseman (Betrayal), David Haynes (La Bete)
Best Actress
AnnaKate Williams (A Shayna Maidel) Jean's pick
Karina Becker (A Shayna Maidel) Steve's pick
Shout outs: Jane Baird (Nunsense), Jill Sowerwine (Come to Me Leopards)
Best Director
Erin Dagon Mitchell (A Shayna Maidel) Jean's pick
Elizabeth Ware (Red) Steve's pick
Shout outs: Mark Robokoff (Clybourne Park), Bostin Christopher (Betrayal), David Edgecombe (When You Comin' Back Red Ryder)
Best in Design (the following are noted for numerous designs during the year for various productions)
Dan Carlgren (Scenic Design), Brian Saylor (Scenic Design), Margret Hugi-Lewis (Scenic Design), Daniel Anteau (Lighting Design), Brian Sechrist (Lighting Design), Frank Hardy (Lighting Design), Colleen Metzger (Costume Design), Crystal Dosser (Costume Design), Lynn Murphy (Costume Design)
Recognition for Original Work
Come to Me Leopards (Arlitia Jones), Swing (Justin Stewart), Alaska Overnighters (various playwrights)
Best Play
A Shayna Maidel (Anchorage Community Theatre) Jean's pick
Clybourne Park (Cyrano's Theatre Company) Steve's pick
Shout outs: Pirates of Penzance (Anchorage Opera), Red (Cyrano's Theatre Company), When You Comin' Back Red Ryder (UAA), Nunsense (Anchorage Community Theatre), God of Carnage (Perseverance Theatre)
Special Shout Outs
Alaska Pacific University for their all-student run Production Guild
South High School for their production of Guys and Dolls
Hope for the future
Out North Contemporary Art House's return
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 20th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
