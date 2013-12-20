Stage Talk's end of the year review

Jean and Steve take a look back at the year in theatre and give a few shout outs to some extraordinary talent in acting, directing, writing and design.

This year's notables:

Best Actor

Dick Reichman (La Bete) Jean's pick

Mark Robokoff (Red) Steve's pick

Shout outs: Jaron Carlson (Red), Caleb Bourgeois (Big River), Aaron Wiseman (Betrayal), David Haynes (La Bete)

Best Actress

AnnaKate Williams (A Shayna Maidel) Jean's pick

Karina Becker (A Shayna Maidel) Steve's pick

Shout outs: Jane Baird (Nunsense), Jill Sowerwine (Come to Me Leopards)

Best Director

Erin Dagon Mitchell (A Shayna Maidel) Jean's pick

Elizabeth Ware (Red) Steve's pick

Shout outs: Mark Robokoff (Clybourne Park), Bostin Christopher (Betrayal), David Edgecombe (When You Comin' Back Red Ryder)

Best in Design (the following are noted for numerous designs during the year for various productions)

Dan Carlgren (Scenic Design), Brian Saylor (Scenic Design), Margret Hugi-Lewis (Scenic Design), Daniel Anteau (Lighting Design), Brian Sechrist (Lighting Design), Frank Hardy (Lighting Design), Colleen Metzger (Costume Design), Crystal Dosser (Costume Design), Lynn Murphy (Costume Design)

Recognition for Original Work

Come to Me Leopards (Arlitia Jones), Swing (Justin Stewart), Alaska Overnighters (various playwrights)

Best Play

A Shayna Maidel (Anchorage Community Theatre) Jean's pick

Clybourne Park (Cyrano's Theatre Company) Steve's pick

Shout outs: Pirates of Penzance (Anchorage Opera), Red (Cyrano's Theatre Company), When You Comin' Back Red Ryder (UAA), Nunsense (Anchorage Community Theatre), God of Carnage (Perseverance Theatre)

Special Shout Outs

Alaska Pacific University for their all-student run Production Guild

South High School for their production of Guys and Dolls

Hope for the future

Out North Contemporary Art House's return

Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 20th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

