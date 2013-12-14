Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Winter Biking

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published December 13, 2013 at 8:05 PM AKST

Most places, bikes get put away in the fall, but Alaskans are using their bikes year round, including in places where only skis or snowshoes used to be able to go. We’ll talk about the many kinds of winter biking-- commuting, recreation and racing in town, and expeditions, including distances that boggle the mind. One of my guests biked to Nome and then to Fairbanks. Tune in to learn how we started biking in winter, and why.

Fully loaded winter bike. Photo courtesy John Lackey.

GUESTS:

AK race Start of the 2010 Little Su 50km race on Flathorn Lake. Photo courtesy of John Lackey.
Start of the 2010 Little Su 50km race on Flathorn Lake. Photo courtesy of John Lackey.


  • Rose Austin, cyclist and author

  • Billy Koitzsch, cyclist adventurer and guide

  • John Lackey, Arctic Bicycle Club, Mountain Bike Division

John Lackey During the 2010 Little Su 50km race on Flathorn lake.
During the 2010 Little Su 50km race on Flathorn lake. Photo courtesy John Lackey.

 
