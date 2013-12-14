Winter Biking
Most places, bikes get put away in the fall, but Alaskans are using their bikes year round, including in places where only skis or snowshoes used to be able to go. We’ll talk about the many kinds of winter biking-- commuting, recreation and racing in town, and expeditions, including distances that boggle the mind. One of my guests biked to Nome and then to Fairbanks. Tune in to learn how we started biking in winter, and why.
- Fairbanks News-Miner: Billy Koitzsch's Willow-Nome-Fairbanks ride
- Arctic Bicycle Club
- Abominable Snow Series bike races on facebook
- The new Iditasport
- The Ultra Sport
- Rose Austin's personal blog
- Alaska Dirt Divas
- Craig Medred in ADN on history of fat tire bikes
GUESTS:
- Rose Austin, cyclist and author
- Billy Koitzsch, cyclist adventurer and guide
- John Lackey, Arctic Bicycle Club, Mountain Bike Division
