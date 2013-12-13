80 percent of Anchorage's water supply comes from Eklutna Lake, which is fed by the Eklutna Glacier. Unlike other glaciers in Alaska, the melting of the Eklutna glacier is expected to continue regardless of climate conditions. So what does a shrinking Eklutna glacier mean for Anchorage residents who depend on it?

Dr. Michael Loso has been studying the glacier with his students at Alaska Pacific University for the past five years. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to his talk entitled "Nevermind Sea Level Rise: Will The Shrinking Eklutna Glacier Dry Up My Hot Tub?" recorded at the Anchorage Science Pub.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, December 17, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 17, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Dr. Michael Loso, Assistant Professor Earth Sciences, Alaska Pacific University

RECORDED: December 8, 2013 at the Tap Root, courtesy AlaskaCommons.com

HOST: Anchorage Science Pub



Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

