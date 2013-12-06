Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
AFAA's A Seussified Christmas Carol

Steven Hunt
Published December 6, 2013 at 2:21 PM AKST

Scrooge gets a taste of green eggs and ham this season as Alaska Fine Arts Academybrings Peter Bloedel's A Seussified Christmas Carol to the stage opening Friday, December 6th and running through the 21st in Eagle River.

  • Renee Crumley, Director, AFAA'sA Seussified Christmas Carol

  • Betty Burke, "The Scrooge", AFAA's A Seussified Christmas Carol

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 6th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
About Steve
