Winter film fests: Let's go to the movies

Dec. 6-15, Anchorage International Film Festival

Jan. 17-18, Indigenous World Film Festival

The Anchorage Film Fest is 12 years old this year and happily anchored at eight venues around town, including Bear Tooth Theatrepub and Alaska Experience Theater, but also the Anchorage Museum and Mad Myrna's among others. Tickets range from $8 a show to $100 for an all-films pass. The fest uses the "festivalgenius" app for on-the-go convenience.

This is year 10 for the Indigenous World Film Festival hosted at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. This two-day, Friday-Saturday fest is free and includes opportunities to meet guest film directors.

We'll give you highlights and don't miss notes, based on interviews with the program directors of each festival. Your winter dance card will be full!

Jim Parker, program director, Anchorage International Film Festival

program director, Anchorage International Film Festival Steve Aufrecht , "What Do I Know" blogger and AIFF follower (by phone)

, "What Do I Know" blogger and AIFF follower (by phone) Steven Alvarez, program director, Indigenous World Film Festival

program director, Indigenous World Film Festival Phillip Blanchett, assistant director, Indigenous World Film Festival

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 4, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 4, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

