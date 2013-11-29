Can the First 1000 Days of Life Affect Health Over a Lifetime?
Can early childhood adversity and stress determine the lifelong risk for mental and physical health? On the next Line One, Dr. Woodard and his guest Josh Arvidson of Anchorage Community Mental Health Services discuss the evidence for, and mechanisms of how, the environment from conception until about age 3 years can interact with biology to affect health over a lifetime.
LINKS:
- CDC: Averse Childhood Experiences (ACE) study
- American Academy of Pediatrics: The Lifelong Effects of Early Childhood Adversity and Toxic Stress
- Harvard University: Center on the Developing Child
- Anchorage Community Health Services: Child Trauma Center
- YouTube: HarvardPublicHealth: The Toxic Stress of Early Childhood Adversity
- BBC Radio: The First 100 Days: A Legacy for Life, In the Womb
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Joshua Arvidson, MSS., LCSW Director Alaska Child Trauma Center at Anchorage Community Health Service
REPEAT BROADCAST: December 2, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
