Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can the First 1000 Days of Life Affect Health Over a Lifetime?

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published November 29, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKST

Can early childhood adversity and stress determine the lifelong risk for mental and physical health? On the next Line One, Dr. Woodard and his guest Josh Arvidson of Anchorage Community Mental Health Services discuss the evidence for, and mechanisms of how, the environment from conception until about age 3 years can interact with biology to affect health over a lifetime.

Download Audio

LINKS:

HOST :  Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:  Joshua Arvidson, MSS., LCSW Director Alaska Child Trauma Center at Anchorage Community Health Service

REPEAT BROADCAST:  December 2, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack