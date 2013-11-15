Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

World AIDS Day

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published November 15, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKST

The next Line One focuses on HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), including the current risk factors, the natural history of HIV infection, the symptoms of infection and AIDS, and the evolving treatment.

Listen Now

LINKS:

HOST :  Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrican

GUESTS:


  • Dr. Beth Saltonstall, Medical Director DCHS STD / HIV Program, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

  • Heather Davis, Executive Director Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association

LIVE BROADCAST:  November 18, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST:  November 18, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack