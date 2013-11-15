World AIDS Day
The next Line One focuses on HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), including the current risk factors, the natural history of HIV infection, the symptoms of infection and AIDS, and the evolving treatment.
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrican
GUESTS:
- Dr. Beth Saltonstall, Medical Director DCHS STD / HIV Program, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Heather Davis, Executive Director Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association
LIVE BROADCAST: November 18, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: November 18, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
