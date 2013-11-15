It's a Christmas on The Yukon at ACT

Picture a snowbound inn in the remote Yukon. A murderer is on the loose and the parents have left their two young daughters to go help with the birth of a neighbor's child. But the Mounties are on their way and, hey-aren't those Christmas carols I hear coming from inside? Join Shane Mitchell as he talks about how growing up in rural America influenced his new heart-warming play, Christmas on the Yukon presented by Anchorage Community Theatre running November 22nd through December 22nd.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Shane Mitchell, playwright, Christmas on the Yukon , ACT

playwright, , ACT Don Gomes, Executive Director, ACT

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 15th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

