In 1954, a schoolteacher in the village of Nondalton in Southwest Alaska made the first audio record ever of Dena'ina songs and speech. Years later, his son, Craig Coray wrote a book to accompany the recordings. Today Craig is an ethnomusicologist, composer and music teacher. On the next Addressing Alaskans, he plays the songs his father recorded and shares the stories behind some very rare songs associated with old rituals.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, November 5, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 5, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Craig Coray; author, “Dnaghelt’ana Qut’ana K’eli Ahdelyax: ‘They Sing the Songs of Many Peoples"; ethnomusicologist, music composer, music teacher

RECORDED: October 3, 2013 at the Anchorage Museum

EVENT: Smithsonian Spotlight Lecture Series

HOST: Anchorage Museum, Arctic Studio Center



