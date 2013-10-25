Take a trip down the mighty Mississip as Huck Finn and Jim (Caleb Bourgeois and Torrie Allen) from UAA's Department of Theatre and Dancepull their raft over for a chat about the Mark Twain inspired musical Big River by William Hauptman and Roger Miller performing on UAA's Main Stage November 1st through the 24th.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Caleb Bourgeois, Actor "Huck Finn" in UAA's Big River

Torrie Allen, Actor "Jim" in UAA's Big River

