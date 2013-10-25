Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
UAA's Big River

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published October 25, 2013 at 2:44 PM AKDT

Take a trip down the mighty Mississip as Huck Finn and Jim (Caleb Bourgeois and Torrie Allen) from UAA's Department of Theatre and Dancepull their raft over for a chat about the Mark Twain inspired musical Big River by William Hauptman and Roger Miller performing on UAA's Main Stage November 1st through the 24th.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 


  • Caleb Bourgeois, Actor "Huck Finn" in UAA'sBig River

  • Torrie Allen, Actor "Jim" in UAA's Big River

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 25th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

