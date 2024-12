The PAC Turns 25

The Performing Arts Center (PAC) is celebrating 25 years in Anchorage. This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, meet arts champion an PAC president Nancy Harbour who has been there since day one. Nancy shares inside stories including some ghost stories.

HOSTS: Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman

GUEST: Nancy Harbour, President, Performing Arts Center

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: October 28, 2013 at 1:30 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast

ALASKA RADIO READER RAMBLER ARCHIVE

Listen Now