The Future of Alaska Energy

On the next Addressing Alaskans, learn more about Alaska Grid - The All Alaska Energy Project from Brent Petrie, formerly of the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative. The proposed project would use High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology to send power all over the state from a natural gas-fueled power plant on Alaska's North Slope. Brent provides comparisons of similar HDVC projects worldwide and responds to a wide array of questions at this luncheon hosted SMPS Alaska.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, October 29, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 29, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Brent Petrie, Alaska Grid - The All Alaska Energy Project

RECORDED: October 15, 2013 at the Dena’ina Center

HOST: SMPS Alaska



