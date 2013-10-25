Ted Stevens Anchorage Int'l Airport master plan: the next 20 years

Anchorage's major airport is in the 11th hour of a master plan update, with completion expected by December 2013. The next public open house, the seventh one, is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Coast International Inn, McKinley Room, 3450 Aviation Avenue in Anchorage.

On today's show, we will feature two sources steeped in the details of this master plan effort: Evan Pfahler, the project manager, and John Parrott, the airport director. They are ready to answer your questions.

Do you wonder about future airport growth? Will the airport ever relocate to Point MacKenzie? If the airport expands, what happens to the Coastal Trail? The airport has neighbors; what concerns do West Anchorage residents have? Is there still a new runway in the plan update? Why? In addition to the links we provide below, you'll find new responses to many questions the public has already asked in this 11-page PDF document.

Bring your questions, ideas and concerns to the next Hometown Alaska, and ask the experts yourself.

Evan Pfahler, project manager from Reynolds, Smith and Hills, Inc.

