Health Care Coordination

We in the U.S. spend more on health care than any other developed country and by many measures have less quality care. In addition many Americans have no health care coverage. The Affordable Care Act attempts to provide access to health care to more Americans but does little to address costs and quality. In this program we discuss efforts to address the two other problems with our health care system - cost and quality - with Dr. Richard Antonelli of Children’s Hospital, Boston and Harvard Medical School.

LINKS:



Listen Now

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Richard Antonelli, Medical Director, Children’s Hospital Boston Integrated Care Organization; interim associate medical director for quality of the Physicians’ Organization at Children’s Hospital Boston.

LIVE BROADCAST: October 28, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: October 28, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast