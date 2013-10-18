"Some people maybe not get black or white or gay or straight, but everybody gets the green. It is the one universal color, that we all understand," says Justin Nelson, President of the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. Listen to his talk recorded at the Anchorage Chamber on the "Commerce of Diversity," this week on Addressing Alaskans.

Listen Now

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, October 22, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 22, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Justin Nelson, President, National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce

RECORDED: October 14, 2013 at the Dena'ina Center

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



