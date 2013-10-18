Come to Me Leopards by Arlitia Jones
Anchorage playwright Arlitia Jones and San Francisco Bay area director Jayne Wenger talk about the art of collaboration as they prepare to present Arlitia's newest play, Come to Me Leopards at Cyrano's Theatre Companyopening October 25th and running through November 17th.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
Arlitia Jones, Playwright, Come to Me Leopards at Cyrano's Theatre Company
- Jayne Wenger, Director, Come to Me Leopards at Cyrano's Theatre Company
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 18th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via: