Come to Me Leopards by Arlitia Jones

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published October 18, 2013 at 2:36 PM AKDT

Anchorage playwright Arlitia Jones and San Francisco Bay area director Jayne Wenger talk about the art of collaboration as they prepare to present Arlitia's newest play, Come to Me Leopards at Cyrano's Theatre Companyopening October 25th and running through November 17th.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 18th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

