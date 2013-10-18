Come to Me Leopards by Arlitia Jones

Anchorage playwright Arlitia Jones and San Francisco Bay area director Jayne Wenger talk about the art of collaboration as they prepare to present Arlitia's newest play, Come to Me Leopards at Cyrano's Theatre Companyopening October 25th and running through November 17th.



Listen Now

HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 18th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE