Parenting the Modern Teen
The chances high are that you or someone close to you will travel some difficult roads with an adolescent child. Drugs, alcohol, peers, social media, sex, bullying, and defiant behavior are only some of the threats to your teen’s health and emotional wellness. How do we navigate the tangled web of information and mass socialization that has changed the landscape of the adolescent world? How do we find balance between regulation and trust, and how should we respond when our child is not behaving rationally or safely?
On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton will begin a four part series on “Parenting The Modern Teen”. His Guests will be adolescent therapists Robert Rhodes, Whitney Whitman, and Dr. Ebony McClain-Owens.
LINKS:
- Psychotherapy Networker: The Decline and Fall of Parental Authority...
- Empowering Parents: Child Behavior Help
- Parental power: How to get it and keep it
- Carl Pickhardt: Surving Your Child's Adolescensce
- Psychology Today: Surving (Your Child's) Adolescense
HOST : Prentiss Pemberton, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Counseling Solutions
- Robert Rhodes, Licensed Clincial Social Worker, Counseling Solutions of Alaska
- Dr. Ebony McClain-Owens, Ph.D., Bridges Counseling Connection
- Whitney Whitman, Licensed Professional Counselor
LIVE BROADCAST: October 14, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: October 14, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
