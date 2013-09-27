Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Shoes of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published September 27, 2013 at 5:00 PM AKDT

Shoes are particularly personal things, and yet universally human. On the next Hometown, Alaska we'll be talking about shoes as a way to understand our community, our culture and lifestyles. An exhibit is opening at the Anchorage Museum called Footnotes, and some of the shoes on dispay are crazy, including Xtratough boots as high heels. Charles Wohlforth hosts the curator and one of the artists.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 2, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 2, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

Photo courtesy Anchorage Museum.

Charles Wohlforth
