The Psychology of Intimacy and Sexuality

Sexuality and intimacy are foundational in the early stages of romantic love. Maintaining that close connection with your partner and sustaining a mutually satisfying sex life can be a difficult challenge under the best of circumstances. Many common psychological problems can have a significant impact on the sexual and intimate health of a relationship. On the next Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests will explore the impact of our “psychology” on our sexual health. They will also explore common barriers to intimacy and look at what we can do to become closer to our partner.

Listen Now

HOST : Prentiss Pemberton, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Counseling Solutions

Rebecca Love , Licensed Professional Counsel,Counselling Alaska LLC

, Licensed Professional Counsel,Counselling Alaska LLC Chris Reynolds, Licensed Professional Counsel, Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: September 23, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: September 23, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

