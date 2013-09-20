It's a mystery at ACT this week

Agatha Christie's murder mystery And Then There Were None opens Friday, September 20th at Anchorage Community Theatre and runs through October 20th. Director Kevin T. Bennett and actor David Eaton drop by Stage Talk to... uhm, NOT talk about who dun it.

Jean Paal , theater critic

Kevin T. Bennett , Director, And Then There Were None , Anchorage Community Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 20, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

