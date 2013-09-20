Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
It's a mystery at ACT this week

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published September 20, 2013 at 2:29 PM AKDT

Agatha Christie's murder mystery And Then There Were None opens Friday, September 20th at Anchorage Community Theatre and runs through October 20th. Director Kevin T. Bennett and actor David Eaton drop by Stage Talk to... uhm, NOT talk about who dun it.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 20, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
