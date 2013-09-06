The practice of pediatrics can be said to be evolving from treating and preventing disease towards helping families understand how to promote health. Perhaps one of the most important examples of this is helping parents and caregivers understand the basics of early brain development and the consequences of early environmental exposures such as exposure to books, screen time and “toxic” stress on this development.

On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, pediatrician and children's librarian Dr. Dipnesh Navsaria joins Dr. Woodard to discussion the important effects of reading and stress on the early childhood brain development. Dr. Navsaria is committed to developing a passion for reading in every child he meets. In addition to his medical degree, Navsaria also holds a masters degree in Library and Information Sciences.

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, Faculty, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

LIVE BROADCAST: September 9, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: September 9, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

