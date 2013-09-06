Early Childhood Brain Development
The practice of pediatrics can be said to be evolving from treating and preventing disease towards helping families understand how to promote health. Perhaps one of the most important examples of this is helping parents and caregivers understand the basics of early brain development and the consequences of early environmental exposures such as exposure to books, screen time and “toxic” stress on this development.
On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, pediatrician and children's librarian Dr. Dipnesh Navsaria joins Dr. Woodard to discussion the important effects of reading and stress on the early childhood brain development. Dr. Navsaria is committed to developing a passion for reading in every child he meets. In addition to his medical degree, Navsaria also holds a masters degree in Library and Information Sciences.
WEB RESOURCES:
- Reach Out & Read
- Reach Out & Read: Reading Aloud to Children: The Evidence
- VIDEO Dr. Navsaria: Books Build Better Brains
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, Faculty, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
LIVE BROADCAST: September 9, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: September 9, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
