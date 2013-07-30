Frontline: Life and Death in Assisted Living

More and more elderly Americans are choosing to spend their later years in assisted living facilities, which have sprung up as an alternative to nursing homes. But is this loosely regulated, multi-billion dollar industry putting seniors at risk? In a major investigation with ProPublica, Frontline examines the operations of the nation's largest assisted living company, raising questions about the drive for profits and fatal lapses in care.





TV: Tuesday 7/30 at 9:00pm