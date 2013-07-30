Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Frontline: Life and Death in Assisted Living

Alaska Public Media | By Kavelina Torres
Published July 29, 2013 at 10:30 PM AKDT

 

More and more elderly Americans are choosing to spend their later years in assisted living facilities, which have sprung up as an alternative to nursing homes. But is this loosely regulated, multi-billion dollar industry putting seniors at risk? In a major investigation with ProPublica, Frontline examines the operations of the nation's largest assisted living company, raising questions about the drive for profits and fatal lapses in care.


  • TV: Tuesday 7/30 at 9:00pm
Kavelina Torres
