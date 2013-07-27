Masterpiece Mystery! Endeavor Series 1: Home

Watch Endeavour: Home Preview on PBS. See more from Masterpiece.

As Endeavour crams for his Sergeant's exam and Oxford lies in the grip of winter, a hit and run accident claims the life of an eminent classics professor, and Endeavour is drawn home to Lincolnshire to visit his ailing father. But Thursday – and a seemingly connected murder – draw him back and force him to question the concepts of father and home.

Shaun Evans (The Take, The Last Weekend, Silk) stars as the solitary and cerebral young Inspector Morse, conducting his dogged, incorruptible pursuit of justice from the shadows of Oxford and the fringes of the police force. Roger Allum costars as Detective Inspector Fred Thursday, and Abigail Thaw, daughter of Inspector Morse star John Thaw, makes special guest appearances as Dorothea Frazil, in this new mystery written by Inspector Lewis creator and Inspector Morse writer, Russell Lewis.

