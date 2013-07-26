Great Performances: Dancing at Jacob's Pillow

Watch Dancing At Jacob’s Pillow: Never Stand Still Preview on PBS. See more from Great Performances.

Directed by veteran documentary filmmaker Ron Honsa, Dancing at Jacob’s Pillow: Never Stand Still reveals the passion, discipline, and daring of those who choose a life in dance. Performances filmed live at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, interviews with extraordinary artists, rare archival footage, and behind the scenes insights bring dance to life, as Dancing at Jacob’s Pillow: Never Stand Still visits the iconic international nexus for dance: Jacob’s Pillow.

