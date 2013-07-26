Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Great Performances: Dancing at Jacob's Pillow

Alaska Public Media | By Kavelina Torres
Published July 26, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

Directed by veteran documentary filmmaker Ron Honsa, Dancing at Jacob’s Pillow: Never Stand Still reveals the passion, discipline, and daring of those who choose a life in dance. Performances filmed live at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, interviews with extraordinary artists, rare archival footage, and behind the scenes insights bring dance to life, as Dancing at Jacob’s Pillow: Never Stand Still visits the iconic international nexus for dance: Jacob’s Pillow.


  • Friday July 26, 2013 at 9:00pm
