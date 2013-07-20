Masterpiece Mystery! Endeavor Series 1: Rocket

Watch Endeavour: Rocket Preview on PBS. See more from Masterpiece.

A royal visit by Princess Margaret to an Oxford munitions factory may exclude the unwelcome Endeavour Morse, but even Chief Superintendent Bright's highest security cannot exclude murder.

Shaun Evans (The Take, The Last Weekend, Silk) stars as the solitary and cerebral young Inspector Morse, conducting his dogged, incorruptible pursuit of justice from the shadows of Oxford and the fringes of the police force. Roger Allum costars as Detective Inspector Fred Thursday, and Abigail Thaw, daughter of Inspector Morse star John Thaw, makes special guest appearances as Dorothea Frazil, in this new mystery written by Inspector Lewis creator and Inspector Morse writer, Russell Lewis.

