Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Masterpiece Mystery! Endeavor Series 1: Rocket

Alaska Public Media | By Kavelina Torres
Published July 20, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

Watch Endeavour: Rocket Preview on PBS. See more from Masterpiece.

A royal visit by Princess Margaret to an Oxford munitions factory may exclude the unwelcome Endeavour Morse, but even Chief Superintendent Bright's highest security cannot exclude murder.

Shaun Evans (The Take, The Last Weekend, Silk) stars as the solitary and cerebral young Inspector Morse, conducting his dogged, incorruptible pursuit of justice from the shadows of Oxford and the fringes of the police force. Roger Allum costars as Detective Inspector Fred Thursday, and Abigail Thaw, daughter of Inspector Morse star John Thaw, makes special guest appearances as Dorothea Frazil, in this new mystery written by Inspector Lewis creator and Inspector Morse writer, Russell Lewis.


  • TV: Sunday 7/21 at 8:00pm
News
Kavelina Torres
See stories by Kavelina Torres