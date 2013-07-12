Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Dip Netting

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 12, 2013 at 5:01 PM AKDT

Mid-July is time for reds to rush into Cook Inlet and up the Kenai River. And at the river’s mouth, to navigate their way past a phalanx of nets held out in the current on long poles. We're talking about dipnetting the Kenai, the kind of fishing that makes you feel like a grizzly bear, snatching the salmon out of the river by skill and chance. A fisherman, a local official, and a biologist  talk about how to dipnet the Kenai, and the impact on residents of what’s been called a riverside Woodstock. Today's show, which was pre-recorded, covers dipnetting opportunities and impacts.

Download Audio

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

BROADCAST: Thursday July 18, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday July 18, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm AKT

OUTDOOR EXPLORER CALENDAR:

