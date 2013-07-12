Dip Netting

Mid-July is time for reds to rush into Cook Inlet and up the Kenai River. And at the river’s mouth, to navigate their way past a phalanx of nets held out in the current on long poles. We're talking about dipnetting the Kenai, the kind of fishing that makes you feel like a grizzly bear, snatching the salmon out of the river by skill and chance. A fisherman, a local official, and a biologist talk about how to dipnet the Kenai, and the impact on residents of what’s been called a riverside Woodstock. Today's show, which was pre-recorded, covers dipnetting opportunities and impacts.

Download Audio

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Tim Wilson, fisherman, B&J Sporting Goods



Rick Koch, City Manager, City of Kenai

Robert Begich, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

PARTICIPATE: Facebook: Outdoor Explorer (comments may be read on-air)

BROADCAST: Thursday July 18, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday July 18, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm AKT

OUTDOOR EXPLORER CALENDAR:



SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via



Go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG