Masterpiece Mystery! Endeavor Series 1: Girl

Watch Endeavour: Girl Preview on PBS. See more from Masterpiece.

Burgled gas meters, the sudden death of a pretty young secretarial student, and a string of post office robberies threaten to mask the solution to a pair of violent murders as DC Endeavour Morse and DI Thursday's newly forged relationship is tested to the breaking point.

Shaun Evans (The Take, The Last Weekend, Silk) stars as the solitary and cerebral young Inspector Morse, conducting his dogged, incorruptible pursuit of justice from the shadows of Oxford and the fringes of the police force. Roger Allum costars as Detective Inspector Fred Thursday, and Abigail Thaw, daughter of Inspector Morse star John Thaw, makes special guest appearances as Dorothea Frazil, in this new mystery written by Inspector Lewis creator and Inspector Morse writer, Russell Lewis.

