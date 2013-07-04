A Capital Fourth

Watch 2013 Capitol Fourth Concert on PBS. See more from A Capitol Fourth.

America’s favorite host, two-time Emmy Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron (“Dancing With the Stars”) returns to host A CAPITOL FOURTH, starring music legend Barry Manilow, who is back by popular demand following his powerful debut performance on the show in 2009. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the biggest and brightest birthday party in the country will also feature performances by Candice Glover, the Season 12 winner of “American Idol”; country music artist Scotty McCreery (winner of “American Idol”); actor and singer Darren Criss (“Glee”); musical prodigy and classical crossover star Jackie Evancho; Broadway and television star Megan Hilty (“Smash”); Broadway’s new hit Motown The Musical; and five-time Academy Award-winner John Williams conducting music from the Oscar-winning blockbuster Lincoln; with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. With 20 cameras positioned around the city, viewers at home are front and center for the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation. A CAPITOL FOURTH also airs on National Public Radio and to our troops around the world on the American Forces Network.

Join us Wednesday, July 4, LIVE on PBS from 8:00 to 9:30 pm ET for the 2013 A Capitol Fourth. Hosted by Tom Bergeron, the show will feature performances by Barry Manilow, Candice Glover, Scotty McCreery, Darren Criss, Jackie Evancho, Megan Hilty, Motown the Musical, John Williams and more.

