Masterpiece Mystery! Inspector Lewis, Series 6 - Intelligent Design
Lewis and Hathaway are called in to examine the brutal death of a chemistry professor recently released from prison. There may be a connection to the discovery of a murdered Oxford student reported lost for 15 years. As more casualties and suspects emerge, Lewis considers his future on the force. Edward Fox (Ghandi, “Foyle’s War”) guest stars.
- TV: Sunday, 6/30 at 8:00pm