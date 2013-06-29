Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Masterpiece Mystery! Inspector Lewis, Series 6 - Intelligent Design

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published June 29, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

Watch Inspector Lewis: Intelligent Design Preview on PBS. See more from Masterpiece.

Lewis and Hathaway are called in to examine the brutal death of a chemistry professor recently released from prison. There may be a connection to the discovery of a murdered Oxford student reported lost for 15 years. As more casualties and suspects emerge, Lewis considers his future on the force. Edward Fox (Ghandi, “Foyle’s War”) guest stars.


  • TV: Sunday, 6/30 at 8:00pm
News
Josh Edge
See stories by Josh Edge