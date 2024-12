Watch Homegoings - Preview on PBS. See more from POV.

Through the eyes of Harlem funeral director Isaiah Owens, the beauty and grace of African-American funerals are brought to life. “Homegoings” takes an up-close look at the rarely seen world of undertaking in the black community, drawing on a rich palette of tradition, history and celebration. The film paints a portrait of the departed, their grieving families and a man who sends loved ones “home.”