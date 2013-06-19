Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
NOVA: Extreme Cave Diving

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published June 19, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

This program follows the charismatic Dr. Kenny Broad as he dives into blue holes — underwater caves that formed during the last ice age when sea level was nearly 400 feet below what it is today. The holes are Earth’s least explored and perhaps most dangerous frontiers. With an interdisciplinary team of climatologists, paleontologists and anthropologists, Broad investigates the hidden history of Earth’s climate as revealed by finds in this spectacularly beautiful “alternate universe.”


  • TV: Wednesday, 6/19 at 8:00pm
Josh Edge
