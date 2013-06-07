Don Gomes, New Executive Director for ACT

Meet Don Gomes, Anchorage Community Theatre's new Executive Director, as he lets Jean and Steve in on his view of the theatre and plans for the future. In addition, a nice thank you to Bill Cotton, outgoing Executive Director, for his years of excellent leadership and dedication to the theatre.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUEST:





Don Gomes, Executive Director for Anchorage Community Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 7, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

