Don Gomes, New Executive Director for ACT

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published June 6, 2013 at 8:44 PM AKDT

Meet Don Gomes, Anchorage Community Theatre's new Executive Director, as he lets Jean and Steve in on his view of the theatre and plans for the future. In addition, a nice thank you to Bill Cotton, outgoing Executive Director, for his years of excellent leadership and dedication to the theatre.

HOSTS:

GUEST: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 7, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
