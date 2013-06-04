Alaska's Marine Highway

Transportation in Alaska has always been unique. With vast expanses of land and rugged geography, getting around the country has also been difficult. Water, mountains, tundra, forests and ice make getting from place to place a challenge.

Since people first settled in Southeast Alaska, water travel has been a necessity and part of life. For fifty years, a constant, stalwart and integral part of that history has been the blue and gold hulls of the Alaska Marine Highway ships.

