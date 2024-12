Master slack key musician Cyril Pahinui (featured in Pacific Heartbeat 100 – Waimea ‘Ukulele and Slack Key Guitar), jams with some of the best musicians in Hawai‘i in these intimate backyard performances. Cyril is the son of Gabby “Pop” Pahinui, who is considered the “Godfather” of Hawaiian slack key guitar and whose music was featured prominently in the Academy Award winning film, The Descendants.





Thursday, 5/23 at 8:00pm