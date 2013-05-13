American Experience: Annie Oakley

Annie Oakley, the star of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, thrilled audiences around the world with her daring shooting feats. While her act helped fuel turn-of-the-century nostalgia for the vanished, mythical world of the American West, the legend of Annie Oakley had little to do with the real Annie. Although famous as a western sharpshooter, Oakley lived her entire life east of the Mississippi. A champion in a man’s sport, Oakley forever changed ideas about the abilities of women, yet opposed female suffrage. Her fame and fortune came from her skill with guns, a concept that was counter to her Quaker upbringing.





