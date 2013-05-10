Can tooth decay, dental caries, be reversed if discovered early? How safe is fluoride and how effective is it in preventing tooth decay? How can you prevent gingivitis and gum recession? Do wisdom teeth always need to be removed? On the next Line One we will be discussing dental health and answering your questions about caring for your teeth with pediatric dentist Heidi Ostby and adult dentist Shannon McGrane.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUESTS:





Heidi Ostby, DDS, pediatric dentist

Shannon McGrane, DDS, adult dentist



LIVE BROADCAST: May 13, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: May 13, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

