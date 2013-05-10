Dental Health
Can tooth decay, dental caries, be reversed if discovered early? How safe is fluoride and how effective is it in preventing tooth decay? How can you prevent gingivitis and gum recession? Do wisdom teeth always need to be removed? On the next Line One we will be discussing dental health and answering your questions about caring for your teeth with pediatric dentist Heidi Ostby and adult dentist Shannon McGrane.
LINKS:
- CDC: Community Water Fluoridation fact sheet
- CDC: Oral Health Resources
- MedlinePlud: Dental Health
- MouthHealthy.org
- mychildrensteeth.org
- Simple Steps for Kids Smiles poster
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUESTS:
- Heidi Ostby, DDS, pediatric dentist
- Shannon McGrane, DDS, adult dentist
LIVE BROADCAST: May 13, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: May 13, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
